Washington Legislature convenes under tight security; at least 2 arrests

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Legislature convened Monday under a large security presence amid concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings.

The Capitol is closed to the public because of the pandemic and lawmakers were beginning their work late Monday morning.

A right-wing militia initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature starts its 105-day legislative session. An organizer canceled the event but said he expected some people might show up to create mayhem.

At least two people had been arrested as of late Monday morning.

