Search continues for women swept away in Gorge mudslide

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in the Columbia River Gorge during a powerful winter storm.

Authorities have found part of the SUV that 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore was driving when she was swept away Wednesday. But they have not located her.

Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cliffs around the search area remain unstable.