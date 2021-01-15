USPS temporarily removing some Portland, Salem collection boxes due to possible ‘civil events’

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily removing some collection boxes in Portland and Salem due to “potential upcoming civil events,” KPTV reports.

USPS will also be closing certain Post Office locations early.

The agency reported that these measures are to protect postal property, employees and the public.

Law enforcement has stated they are prepared for “civil unrest” at the state Capitol due to next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Oregon State Police will utilize the Oregon National Guard, as necessary.

The Portland Police Bureau is also prepared for the possibility of protests, though Chief Chuck Lovell stated there are no known specific threats to Portland.

Similar measures are being taken nationwide. A full list can be found at this link.