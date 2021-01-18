Missing Waldport woman found dead in surf

Oregon-Northwest

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone.

Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot.

Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.