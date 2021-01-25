Boy, 13, dies in Yamhill mobile home fire

Oregon-Northwest

YAMHILL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire in Yamhill, southwest of Portland.

Authorities said on Monday that Johnathan Calhoun died late Sunday night.

A Yamhill Fire Protection District spokesperson told KOIN-TV that several other residents of the home safely escaped and that the fire moved to nearby outbuildings before it was brought under control.

Nearly 50 firefighters helped battle the blaze, along with authorities from the Yamhill Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. None of them were injured.

The estimated total loss from the fire is $175,000 at this time, according to authorities. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.