ODOT warns drivers of blizzard conditions expected in S. Oregon, N. California

ASHLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Drivers traveling over southwest Oregon mountain passes, including those on Interstate 5, should prepare for severe winter driving conditions Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday due to heavy snow and blizzard conditions, especially if traveling into northern California, ODOT said Monday.

National Weather Service forecasts call for blizzard conditions and up to 3 feet of snow in the Shasta Valley and Mt. Shasta City area and 4-6 inches on I-5 Siskiyou Summit and the I-5 passes north of Grants Pass, as well as U.S. 199 Hayes Hill. On Oregon Highway 42, up to 3 inches are forecast on Camas Mountain.

Drivers traveling on the Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 97 and U.S. 199 corridors into Southern Oregon and Northern California should be aware and prepare for the severe conditions, they said.

Heavy snow events quickly overwhelm resources. Given the forecast, ODOT and Caltrans will likely need to stop traffic at Ashland and Redding to ensure public safety and to make sure they have accommodations such as food, fuel and motels.

“We want travelers to be prepared and safe and not stuck on the roadway. When that happens we can’t plow the snow and everything shuts down,” said ODOT Interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.

Snow levels and storm tracks can vary, so be aware of the changing conditions.

Other winter driving tips include:

Delay travel if possible

Plan for delays if you must travel

Carry tire chains and know how to install them

Start off with a full tank of gas

Have snacks and food

Be sure to have blankets, coat, gloves and hat

Bring cell phone charger.

Travelers should keep an eye on the forecast and monitor TripCheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California.

Full list of Winter Driving Tips, including video on how to drive the southern Oregon I-5 corridor, can be found at: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/winter-driving.aspx.