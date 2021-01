Report: Oregon lawmaker made women feel uncomfortable at Capitol

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers will soon decide how to respond to a new report that found a legislator's persistent and unwelcome romantic advances made two women concerned that the male lawmaker might undercut their work at the Capitol if they rejected his attempts to rekindle romantic relationships.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Diego Hernandez, D-Portland, also had a long-term relationship with a third woman, during which he exhibited behavior that could be interpreted as controlling and in some cases abusive, according to the report released this week.

The independent investigators spent nine months looking into allegations that Hernandez sexually harassed multiple women at the Capitol.

In a statement, Hernandez apologized to anyone made to feel uncomfortable.

