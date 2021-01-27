Thousands of Portland-area health care workers not yet vaccinated

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in the tri-county Portland metro area say “tens of thousands” of front-line health care workers have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and that it will likely take weeks before most do.

Jessica Guernsey, the Multnomah County public health director, said Tuesday one solution is allocating more doses to the populated area. Guernsey said they have spoken to the Oregon Health Authority about this option and that it is still being discussed.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown also announced that some indoor activities, such as gyms and movie theaters, can reopen with a limited capacity beginning Friday. However, the new modifications do not apply to indoor dining.

