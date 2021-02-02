Ex-Klamath falls detective pleads not guilty to DUII-drugs, other charges

Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Klamath Falls police detective has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a November on-duty crash in which he was allegedly driving under the influence of fentanyl.

The Herald and News reports that according to an Oregon State Police investigation, then-detective Thomas Reif stole fentanyl from the police department evidence locker and was under the influence of it when he crashed into two other vehicles on Nov. 27.

He entered not guilty pleas last week in Klamath County Circuit Court to DUII, reckless driving, official misconduct, theft and other charges.

The police department conducted its own investigation, and following its recommendation that Reif be fired, he resigned.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/police-klamath-falls-oregon-driving-under-the-influence-343ea9610b9af0f3d5e78cf10011b5a7