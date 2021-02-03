Trader Joe’s raises pay nationwide after Seattle passes mandate

Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Trader Joe’s has said it will temporarily raise pay for all its employees across the United States in response to a recently passed mandate in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to increase pay by $4 an hour for its front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trader Joe's made the announcement on its website.

The Seattle Times reported that the post does not mention the mandate, but a message to employees attributed the pay increase to the recently approved order in Seattle.

CEO Dan Bane, President Jon Baslone and a third executive said in a letter that the $4-per-hour raise will continue throughout the pandemic or until employees are “eligible for vaccines as ‘grocery workers.’”