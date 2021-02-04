Oregon lawmaker’s bill would ban using tear gas on crowds

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tear gas, pepper spray and other impact munitions have been deployed by police for months during protests in Portland, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard.

Now, state Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Portland-area Democrat, is seeking to ban the use of the chemical agents in one of the most sweeping police measures in the country regarding crowd control.

A legislative subcommittee on equitable policing heard a parade of witnesses this week describe the harm caused by the chemical agents.

One woman who suffers from asthma said she couldn't breathe and felt like she was dying after a crowd was gassed by police.

Under Bynum’s bill, House Bill 2928, local and state law enforcement could only use the munitions against an individual if physical force is justified.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie testified that sometimes her troopers are compelled to indiscriminately use tear gas if some members of a crowd are committing crimes.

“We determine, in order to maintain or even regain the order, the entire crowd needs to be dispersed,” Davie said. Physically battling rioters to subdue and arrest them could result in injuries or death, she said.

