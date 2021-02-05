Gov. Brown, others call for lawmaker to resign

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker who allegedly harassed three women faced increasing pressure to resign Friday as Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders said he should step down immediately.

Brown diverted from her news conference about COVID-19 to say Rep. Diego Hernandez’s behavior has been “unacceptable.”

House Speaker Tina Kotek has also called for Hernandez’s resignation, as did Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego).

Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland, is accused of trying to rekindle consensual romances with three women, despite their telling him they weren’t interested.

The House Committee on Conduct found that two of the women felt that rebuffing his advances would adversely affect their business before the Legislature.

Brown noted that an investigation found that Hernandez created an "intimidating and hostile enviroment," and called the "women who came forward courageous and brave."

"If this were any other workplace, Representative Hernandez would have already been shown the door," she said. "Quite simply, his behavior is unacceptable for anyone, let alone an elected official. He should resign immediately."

Wagner said, “We must believe survivors. I commend the bravery of those who came forward in this investigation as well as the resilience of all survivors of harassment and abuse. We must be unequivocal in our stance against abusive behavior, and I take seriously my role in maintaining the Capitol as a safe and supportive work environment.

“In the statement made by Representative Hernandez, which was shared on social media, he wrote, ‘These rifts in the legislature are distracting us from important work that must be done.’ Representative Hernandez must take responsibility to remove this ‘distraction’ by resigning immediately. If he refuses to resign, the House of Representatives should vote to expel him.”

