Northwest snow, ice storm leaves at least 200,000 without power

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.

One of the area's main utilities, PGE, warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible.

The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

An ice storm warning was in effect for the Portland area until Monday evening. In Seattle, which got more than a foot of snow by Sunday morning, more precipitation expected to fall as sleet or rain could cause snow-covered tree limbs to break, causing outages there, The Seattle Times reported.

In the Portland area, many trees snapped under the weight of ice, falling on power lines and causing transformers to blow out in showers of blue and orange sparks.

The freezing rain was definitely causing issues -- around 3 p.m. Sunday, a National Weather Service weather spotter near West Linn reported heavy ice accumulations, over an inch thick, causing widespread tree damage.

In Salem, the weather and widespread power outages mean the state Capitol will be closed Monday and Tuesday, canceling all scheduled Oregon Legislature committee meetings and a Tuesday house floor session.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 reopened Sunday between Troutdale at exit 17 and Hood River at exit 62. ODOT closed that 45 miles of highway at 9 p.m. Friday because of blowing snow, icy roads and strong winds.

Crews worked through the night Saturday night using plows, graders and snow blowers and the road can safely open again.

ODOT said travelers should continue to use caution on I-84 and all area roads as we recover from the effects of the winter storm. Go to Tripcheck.com for the latest road information, including highway cameras.

Winter storms and extreme cold affected much of the U.S. West over the weekend, particularly endangering homeless communities. Volunteers and shelter staffers worked to ensure homeless residents in Casper, Wyoming while authorities in western Washington and western Oregon opened warming shelters in an effort to protect homeless residents from the wet and cold.

Gov. Brown news release:

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Continued Severe Winter Weather and Power Outages in Willamette Valley

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the continued severe winter weather and power outages across the Willamette Valley:

“Yesterday, I declared a state of emergency to ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm. Severe wind and ice conditions caused extensive damage to the electric system, with utilities reporting thousands of downed power lines, as well as damage to transmission lines and substations. As a result of this historic damage, I have been informed that at least 200,000 Oregonians are still without power as of noon on Sunday.

"At this time, thousands of utility personnel are actively working to restore power. Hundreds more are expected to arrive in the region this evening from neighboring states to help repair the damage.

“Thank you to the state and local workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. If you or your loved ones are among the thousands who have been impacted, please know that crews are working as fast as they can to restore power.

“All other Oregonians should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”

Warming Shelter Resources

Severe weather shelters and warming spaces are available in Multnomah County for Oregonians in need. More information is available at 211 or 211info.org. In Washington County, call 211 or Community Connect at 503-640-3263. Information on Clackamas County warming centers is available here.

Sign up for Public Alerts

Please use 911 for life-safety emergencies only; instead call 211, sign up for Public Alerts for updates, or call non-emergency lines for assistance:

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office: 503-655-8211

503-655-8211 Hood River Sheriff’s Office: 541-386-2711

541-386-2711 Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office: 503-823-3333

503-823-3333 Washington County Sheriff’s Office: 503-629-0111

503-629-0111 Marion County Sheriff’s Office: 503-588-5032

503-588-5032 Oregon State Police: 800-442-0776

Report Power Outages

Please also do not call 911 to report downed power lines and outages. Please call your electric company or cooperative instead:

PGE: 800-544-1795

800-544-1795 Pacific Power: 1-877-508-5088

1-877-508-5088 Hood River Electric: 541-354-1233

541-354-1233 Salem Electric: 503-362-3601

503-362-3601 West Oregon Electric: 503-429-3021

An Ice Storm Warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 6:00 am, Monday, February 15. Road condition updates are available at ODOT's Trip Check page.

More information about Governor Brown’s state of emergency declaration is available here.