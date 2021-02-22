Gov. Brown orders flags to half staff in memory of 500K Americans who died of COVID-19

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Monday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This includes 2,155 Oregonians.

"Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy," Brown said. "With more than 500,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are infinitely more people who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost someone to this disease and, to all Oregonians, I want you to know I remain committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives," she added. "I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.