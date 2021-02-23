Portland to pay $2M to settle fatal police shooting of teen

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland is set to pay $2 million to relatives of a teen suspected in an armed robbery and attempted carjacking who was shot and killed by police four years ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the settlement was reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Lawyers for Quanice Hayes’ family argued Hayes was not a threat when he was killed on Feb. 9, 2017. They say he was unarmed on his knees and moving forward in an attempt to lie on the ground in response to commands from officers.

The lawsuit contends police acted unreasonably with excessive force. A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers.

