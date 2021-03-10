Bentz votes against $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill; Merkley hails passage

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., joined every Republican colleague Wednesday as the U.S. House approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The bill passed on a nearly party-line vote of 220-211. No Republicans voted for it; one Democrat voted against it, Maine Rep. Jared Golden.

"Although the United States Senate made some positive amendments to the bill, Congressman Bentz’s concerns regarding the bill generally remained the same," his office said in a statement.

"There are many American families and businesses who truly need help, but this bill spends billions upon billions on items unrelated to COVID-19 relief.

"This legislation includes broad bailouts of states that have not properly managed their expenses. We cannot keep spending this way without consequence. We need relief that is temporary, targeted, and tied to COVID," the statement concluded.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued this statement after the House passed the American Rescue Plan. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law on Friday.

“With the House’s vote today, this legislation is officially on its way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This bill puts checks in Americans’ pockets, shots in arms, kids back in classrooms, and ‘open’ signs in windows across Main Street America.

“This bill comes not a day too soon, and addresses a huge number of critical issues throughout our nation. The signing of this bill will mean getting stimulus checks to working Americans, helping our Main Street businesses struggling to stay afloat, and saving the unemployment insurance program—which 20 million Americans are relying on to make ends meet.

"It’ll mean getting urgently needed resources to our state, local, and tribal governments so they support the health of our communities and can also pay firefighters, first responders, and other critical employees.

"It’ll mean investing in our schools and educators so we can safely get students back into classrooms.

"It’ll mean getting personal protective equipment in the hands of our frontline health heroes, and getting shots into arms with a massive, national vaccine distribution plan.

“Today, let’s celebrate the light at the end of the tunnel, and also fully commit ourselves to doing our part to stay vigilant and work together to get this crisis fully in the rear view mirror.”