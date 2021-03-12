Tear gas used after rowdy protests at Portland courthouse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities used tear gas to break up protests outside a federal courthouse in Portland Thursday night after a group of several dozen black-clad people spray-painted graffiti and set fires.
Federal officers used chemical munitions to repel the crowd near the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse. At least one person was arrested.
Oregon’s largest city saw nightly protests – many of them violent – for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Comments
4 Comments
Attempting to set a Federal Courthouse is a “Rowdy Protest”?
Jeez, I thought they just were peaceful protesters?
Still calling the riots protests I see. Is this Biden’s America or still Trumps?
Repeating the info we have shared previously – we as journalists don’t declare riots – police do. In this case, not only did they not do so, they didn’t issue a news release, which we have included many times in the past.
This is an AP story. Here’s their stylebook entry on the different terms:
riot, unrest, protest, demonstration, uprising, revolt
Use care in deciding which term best applies:
A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium. Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s. Inciting to riot is a longstanding criminal offense involving two or more people. In the United States, a federal criminal anti-riot act was enacted in 1968 in response to violent civil disturbances and protests of that era.
Unrest is a vaguer, milder and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt.
Protest and demonstration refer to specific actions such as marches, sit-ins, rallies or other actions meant to register dissent. They can be legal or illegal, organized or spontaneous, peaceful or violent, and involve any number of people.
Revolt and uprising both suggest a broader political dimension or civil upheavals, a sustained period of protests or unrest against powerful groups or governing systems.