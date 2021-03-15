OSU board to mull potential discipline for president

Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees says it will meet Wednesday to review an investigative report into sexual misconduct complaints and Title IX issues at Louisiana State while OSU President F. King Alexander was president there.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board said its due diligence during Alexander’s Oregon State hiring process failed to uncover mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints or Title IX issues while Alexander was Louisiana State president from 2013-2020.

The recent investigation detailed sexual misconduct complaints, most having to do with former LSU football coach Les Miles. Alexander has said he regrets not taking stronger action against Miles.

The board on Wednesday will also consider possible disciplinary action.