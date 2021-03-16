Lake reserve community contests $429K DEQ fish death fine

Oregon-Northwest

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Fishhawk Lake Reserve and Community is contesting a $439,200 penalty from the state Department of Environmental Quality for allegedly killing more than 30,000 fish after draining the reservoir in 2019.

The Astorian reports the lake, considered state waters, is held back by an earthen dam built along Fishhawk Creek in the 1960s for a private community on the border of Clatsop and Columbia counties. A drainpipe through the dam feeds into the creek and Nehalem River.

The homeowners association argues that the state mandated a repair of the drainpipe and was kept informed of the entire process.

