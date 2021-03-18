Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Following suit on President Biden's action, Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset next Monday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta area.

"The violent attack in Georgia and the rise in racist hate crimes against Asian communities — including in Oregon — are absolutely unacceptable and must stop,” Brown said.

“Dan and I send our condolences to the families and friends of the eight individuals who were killed. To the Asian community in Oregon: I feel your pain and I stand with you. I remain committed to doing the hard work to build a more equitable and just Oregon.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House’s website.