Oregon schools can now cut physical distancing to 3 feet, under some conditions

Oregon-Northwest

But not passing in hallways, or at meals; Redmond schools welcome news

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – After careful review by the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon will shift to allowing 3 feet of physical distancing under certain conditions in schools, including county COVID-19 case rate levels for students in middle and high school.

This shift applies to all public and private schools and aligns Oregon’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance with recent studies and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agencies said Monday.

This new physical distancing allowance is a local decision, the agencies said. Schools may maintain 6 feet and, under certain conditions, must maintain 6 feet––such as when students from different classrooms are passing in hallways between periods, or when students are eating.

These changes may take place over the next several weeks in some of our schools, as every school district will need time to plan and adjust to these new requirements, officials said.



“With the new recommendations for physical distancing from the CDC, I know I join students, parents, and educators across Oregon in welcoming the news that months of scientific research clearly demonstrates the risk of COVID-19 transmission is low in schools,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “As with so many aspects of our lives this year, schools will not be able to return to normal overnight, as districts will need time to work with parents, educators, and staff to create plans at the local level to implement this updated guidance.

"But, as we continue to vaccinate more Oregonians every day and work together to drive down COVID-19 transmission in our communities, students and staff will have expanded opportunities and flexibility for in-person learning under this new guidance, as we work towards fully reopening all our schools in the fall,” Brown said.

ODE Director Colt Gill said, “This shift will take time to digest, partner with staff, and integrate in many schools and districts. I know our educators have spent countless hours over the last year stretching to implement different learning models and safety protocols. It is my hope you maintain your spring break as a short time for renewal and come together after the break to plan together on how best to incorporate these changes.”

“Given this new and important progression in the science and standards, as set by the CDC, for schools during COVID-19; some schools and districts may wish to consider new models for Hybrid and new opportunities for fully On-Site instructional models. I strongly encourage school districts and schools to take the time they need to collaborate across school administrators, teachers and staff to convene school planning teams to review the new requirements and recommendations and to consider updating your school’s Operational Blueprint to reflect any changes you will make under the new guidance,” Cold added.



ODE will update supplemental guidance documents with this change as quickly as possible over the next several days.

Redmond School District spokeswoman Sheila Miller said, "We are pleased ODE has agreed with the CDC that our students can be safely in schools with 3-foot distancing in classrooms. Now that the state has weighed in, our school district will look over the changes and determine how to update our spaces accordingly. We’ll work on our plans, which will take time to implement."



ODE/OHA said the key updates to Ready Schools, Safe Learners include: