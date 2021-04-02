Oregon appeals court overturns man’s ‘peeping Tom’ convictions

Oregon-Northwest

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the convictions of an Oregon coast man who was found guilty of charges linked to “peeping Tom” incidents in his neighborhood.

The Astorian reports Kirk Cazee was sentenced to over 35 years in prison in 2018 after a jury found him guilty of peering through bedroom windows and recording videos of residents.

The appeals court found there was not probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Cazee’s cellphone because no one saw him using it during the crimes.

District Attorney Ron Brown said that without that evidence, the prosecution is unable to corroborate victim statements to find him guilty. He plans to move to dismiss the case.

“I still think it was a good prosecution, and I’m just astounded by the outcome,” Brown said.

Cazee’s attorney, Andy Simrin, chose not to comment.

Cazee still faces federal charges. He was indicted in U.S. District Court in Portland on charges including production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/oregon-astoria-crime-3c2cfd6d8cdafe1cba1685e1f9d1b020