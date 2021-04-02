Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands on E. Washington farm

Oregon-Northwest

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a piece of burning rocket debris seen by many streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in Eastern Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reports that a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of the rocket in a field.

A Grant County sheriff’s spokesman says no one was hurt when the roughly 5-foot composite-overwrapped pressure vessel hit the ground and left a dent.

Foreman says SpaceX officials confirmed it was part of the rocket and have since picked it up.

Other than saying it landed on private property in southwest Grant County, the sheriff's office was saying mum, saying in a Facebook post: "Media and treasure hunters: we are not disclosing specifics. The property owner simply wants to be left alone."