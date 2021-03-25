Streaking fireball seen across NW skies apparently rocket stage burning up

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wide, colorful streak of pulsing lights seen shooting across the Pacific Northwest sky just before 9 p.m. Thursday apparently was the descending, burning-up second stage of a rocket that launched Starlink satellites earlier this month.

We have been getting a number of calls about this! This looks like what we have seen in all of your videos. Not official, but this fits the bill. https://t.co/UX3SMtYwP0 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 26, 2021

Astronomer Johnathon McDowell said the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage, from a March 4 Starlink satellites launch, "failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit."

Kristin Collins, who lives in the Tetherow area of northwest Bend, was sitting on the couch and looked through the window of a front door when she saw the streak of colorful lights moving slowly across the sky.

"I was turning around yelling for my husband, standing there with a dog in the street, thinking, 'Have I watched too many sci-fi movies?' It lasted forever, like 25 seconds?

Jeff Stoltenburg said he saw what appeared to be "a HUGE, multiple streaking, sparkling meteor" from his home off Lower Bridge. "It was unreal."

