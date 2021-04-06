Gov. Brown orders public flags to stay at half-staff in honor of Rep. Alcee Hastings

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered all flags at Oregon's public institutions to remain at half-staff for one more day in honor and remembrance of Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida.

The action will change the previous order to raise flags to full-staff at sunset Tuesday, as they were lowered last week to honor the victims of an attack near the U.S. Capitol, Instead, she said, flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

"I am saddened to hear of Congressman Hastings' passing," Brown said. "He was a dedicated public servant who lived his life fighting for equal rights for all. Dan and I send our condolences to his family and friends."

A statement from President Biden is available on the White House’s website.