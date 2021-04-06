Oregon House passes new foreclosure moratorium

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A measure that would reinstate and extend Oregon’s moratorium on foreclosures until Sept. 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic has passed in the state’s House of Representatives.

Unlike the bill that was passed by lawmakers last June, the new legislation, HB 2009, would not protect commercial property owners — those who own more than five properties or properties with more than four housing units.

The proposed legislation, which passed in the House 38-21 Tuesday, moves to the Senate.

In March, more than 6% — or more than 65,000 Oregon homeowners — said they were not caught up on their mortgage payments, based on the United States Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/legislation-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-covid-19-pandemic-bills-75fe5ee7932853b0984a1699f4e3327a

Oregon House Democrats' news release:

House Democrats Vote to Protect Homeowners by Passing Foreclosure Moratorium

HB 2009 would reestablish a residential foreclosure moratorium and provide protections for homeowners during COVID-19 pandemic