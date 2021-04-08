Salem man hits $3.9 million Megabucks jackpot

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Hillsboro man is the latest Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot winner, taking home a $3.9 million jackpot. Melvin Date matched all six numbers for the April 3 Megabucks drawing to win the $3.9 million jackpot.

A long-time player, Date routinely checks his tickets the day following the drawing. Using the Lottery’s mobile app, Date checked his tickets and learned he’d matched all the numbers drawn - 2-8-13-21-23-34.

Date split his prize with his son, giving his son $1 million and Date getting $2.9 million. Both Date and his son chose the one-time lump sum amount, which is one-half of each man’s total prize. The $2.9 million portion, after taxes, is $986,000, while his son’s lump sum amount is $340,000, after taxes.

Date bought his winning ticket at Beaverton Safeway on Tualatin Valley Highway.

