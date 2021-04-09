Eugene police make 30th arrest in May 2020 rioting

Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police have now made 30 arrests of people suspected of rioting, breaking into businesses and setting fires on May 29 during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Register-Guard reports the latest arrest came this week. Police say Azariah Klote was arraigned Tuesday on rioting, burglary and theft charges.

Another arrest came April 1, when Geremiah Roberts turned himself in after noticing his photo shared on social media by police. Roberts was given a citation and a court date for rioting and disorderly conduct charges.

Since January, eight other adults arrested have had court appearances. Of those, five pleaded guilty, while other cases are ongoing.