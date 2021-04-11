Fires burn during Portland protest at immigration building

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two fires broke out at Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a demonstration Saturday night, but firefighters say the building itself was not set on fire.

Portland police say officers responded to help and found at least two fires when they arrived, including one that appeared to be against the building.

However, KPTV reported that Portland Fire & Rescue said the building itself wasn't set on fire.

Photos and video from independent journalists who were at the protest show a small fire burning on the ground and a fire that appeared to be burning on plywood set up around the building.