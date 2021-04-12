Portland police declare riot after Daunte Wright vigil erupts in violence

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — A riot was declared by Portland Police Monday night at the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Avenue after protesters broke windows, threw rocks and other projectiles at police and lit a dumpster fire.

The evening began at Laurelhurst Park where a group of protesters met for a vigil for Daunte Wright, KGW reported.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Following the vigil, about 250 people marched from the park to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside, according to Mike Baker with The New York Times.

The Kelly Building houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police.

When protesters arrived outside, officers came out and some demonstrators threw fireworks toward them, Baker reported.

Protesters also lit the contents of a dumpster on fire and let it burn outside the building. Independent journalists at the scene reported that munitions were fired at some demonstrators after the fire was started.

In response to protesters breaking windows of the Kelly building, officers deployed flashbangs, freelance reporter Justin Yau tweeted.

Around 10 p.m., Portland police said that bottles, rocks and fireworks had been thrown at police throughout the evening. They said multiple warnings have been given to the crowd regarding the use of force munitions if "criminal behavior does not cease."

Around 10:30 p.m., police declared a riot and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Portland saw over 100 nights of protests following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.

Portland Police Bureau news releases:

At about 10:20 p.m., officers began moving the crowd away from the Penumbra Kelly building and west on East Burnside. Neighbors and bystanders called to report thefts from area yards and to report the disturbance. People in the crowd were stealing rocks and landscaping bricks and other property to use as weapons against police.

All the while, people continued throwing the rocks, bricks, concrete and other dangerous projectiles. Due to the continued coordinated violent, tumultuous conduct by so many in the crowd, which created the risk of public alarm, incident commanders declared an unlawful assembly. The conduct of the crowd did not improve, and incident command declared a riot. Officers continued moving the crowd westbound for almost 15 minutes.

At about 10:34 p.m., police disengaged from the crowd, as most of the people were moving away and were now several blocks from the location of the riot. Police purposely disengaged to allow people to begin acting lawfully and peacefully.

Portland Police remain in the area for the safety of the community.

Portland Police officers are currently defending themselves against a violent crowd at the Penumbra Kelly Building, 4735 East Burnside Street.

On April 12, 2021, a little after 8:30 p.m., crowds gathered near the Penumbra Kelly Building and began throwing objects at police.

The crowd assembled elsewhere and marched to the building. Police officers acted in self-defense and in defense of property first by creating a visible barrier indicating the property was closed. A line of yellow tape, commonly used to close areas for security purposes, was strung across the southern driveway entrances to the property.

Crowds ignored and removed the tape. People through glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings and other objects, and shot fireworks parallel to the ground in the direction of police and the building.

Police issued verbal warnings, directing people to stay off the closed Penumbra Kelly Building property, and to remain on sidewalks. Force warnings were given, warning participants in the violent activity that they may be subject to dispersal, including munitions and may be subject to arrest.

The group grew to approximately 200 people, most acting aggressively toward police. The crowd blocked East Burnside to all traffic. People from the crowd came onto the closed city property and attempted to set a dumpster on fire using an unknown accelerant.

Many in crowd persisted throwing projectiles as described. Some continued lighting a fire on the east side of the building, adding wood and other flammable material to it. People have broken out windows on the front side of the building and there have been repeated attempts to breach the front doors of the building. People in the crowd continue to throw concrete, bricks and other objects at officers.

As officers work to disperse this crowd, people should avoid travelling through the area surrounding East Burnside and Northeast 47th Avenue until peace is restored.

Suspects Cut Through Fence, Damage Police Vehicles in North Portland

Portland Police Bureau - 04/12/21 11:23 PM

On April 12, 2021, at about 9:44 p.m., a passerby heard sounds of breaking glass near the 7200 block of North Philadelphia Avenue near the historic building that houses Portland Police Bureau traffic offices.

Responding officers arrived to find that suspects cut through a chain link fence to access a parking lot, then broke out windows, slashed tires, and broke windows of several police vehicles. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.

This occurred while others destroyed property across town at the Penumbra Kelly building in northeast Portland.

If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-98404 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov .

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/