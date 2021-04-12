Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:45 pm

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It's expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought.

The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/wildlife-fish-droughts-oregon-california-c202dd2986fb8b7fa2cf91695237c89c

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content