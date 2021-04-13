FBI-led task force created to fight Portland gun violence

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new FBI-led task force will work with police in Portland to build cases against people responsible for an increase in shootings.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports creating a multi-agency Metro Safe Streets Task Force came after much negotiation and a guarantee for set boundaries on Portland officers' participation.

Under a memorandum of understanding, 20 Portland officers working with the task force will be deputized as federal officers, but won’t do immigration or crowd control enforcement in coordination or on behalf of federal law enforcement.

The collaboration will bring federal money to local police agencies to do the post-shooting investigative work, as well as equipment.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/shootings-violence-oregon-crime-gun-violence-db93cb732e7263b6fa9b4d584b1cd07e