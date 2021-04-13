Oregon employers mull requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A large winery near Eugene has notified its workers that they must show proof they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports many workplaces are weighing similar requirements.

King Estate Winery Chief Operating Officer Brent Stone says the winery has about 70 employees, with workers working close together on bottling lines.

Stone says King Estate has offered on-site vaccination clinics and an additional vacation day as incentive, as well as paid sick time for recovery from the vaccine.

University of Oregon Law School Associate Professor Liz Tippet said, for the most part, employers can require their workers to get the vaccine, but she expects most won't go that far.

