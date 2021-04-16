Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor of Indianapolis shooting victims

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Indianapolis.

“The violent attack in Indiana and the rise in gun violence all around our country is devastating and must stop,” the governor said. “Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the eight individuals who were killed. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts of violence”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.