Portland police fatally shoot man at city park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police in Portland fatally shot a man in a city park Friday morning after responding to reports of a person with a gun.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police confronted the man at Lents Park and at least one officer fired, killing the man. The man who was killed was not identified.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a white man pointing a gun in the 4700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue, KPTV reported.

Officers arrived to Lents Park and contacted the person.

Acting Chief Chris Davis said at some point during the contact, less lethal and lethal weapons were deployed.

Officers provided medical attention, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Davis said the investigation is complex and there's a lot of work to do. He said the investigation was being hampered by an "aggressive crowd" that gathered at the scene.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

Officer Involved Shooting in Lents Park-1 Adult Male Deceased; Hostile Crowd Gathered at Scene

Portland Police Bureau - 04/16/21 1:35 PM

On Friday, April 16, 2020, at about 9:30 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a call at Lents Park of an adult white male pointing a gun. Lents Park is located at 4727 SE 92nd Avenue.

Officers arrived and contacted a subject in the park. During the encounter, less lethal 40 mm and lethal rounds were deployed. Two officers deployed 40 mm rounds and one officer used lethal force.

Medical personnel were staged nearby. Officers provided emergency medical aid, but the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

None of the officers was injured during the incident and there are no known additional injured parties.

While detectives and other investigators were responding to the scene to commence the investigation into the incident, a hostile crowd arrived at the scene perimeter and began yelling at officers. Additional officers had to respond from all over the city to assist with crowd management so the investigation could be completed. Other calls for service were impacted as a result.

Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses. The Bureau may release additional information as appropriate. The involved officer will be interviewed by investigators within 48 hours. This remains an active investigation; as information becomes available for release, updates will be provided via press release.

The involved Bureau member is an 8-year veteran assigned to East Precinct. The member�s name will be released tomorrow, as per Bureau policy. The involved officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the Bureau, East County Major Crimes Team, and Multnomah County District Attorney Office's investigation.

Anyone who has not been interviewed, but has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Joe Corona at 503) 823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov .

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is composed of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Portland Police Bureau's directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer involved shooting may be found at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/656780

Once the entire investigation and legal process is complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Bureau's Open Data page and can be found here: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/52175

"These are difficult circumstances for everyone involved and none of us want this outcome when we go about our daily work," said Acting Chief Chris Davis. "Investigating an officer use of deadly force is among the most important things we do, and it's critical that we take the time to do it right. I appreciate our community giving us the patience and time to get the whole picture about what took place. I pledge that we will release more information as the investigation proceeds."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a statement:

"These shootings always are traumatic for everyone involved and for our community, regardless of the circumstances.



I want to offer my sympathy to the individual involved and to their family. My thoughts also are with the officers who were involved.



I visited the scene this morning to show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community. I received a preliminary briefing and will continue to receive updates as information becomes available.



I recognize why people are concerned and possibly angry. While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace."