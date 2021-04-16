Some NW school leaders say ‘no’ to standardized tests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — School leaders in Oregon and Washington are rejecting standardized testing that normally happens each spring because of instructional time lost to the pandemic.

School boards for Oregon's two largest school districts, Portland and Salem-Keizer, both passed resolutions this week not to administer standardized tests this year. Other districts, including Ashland, Eagle Point and Oregon Trail, have taken the same step.

Also this week, the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction said students there would take not the tests this spring.

In Oregon, opting out of state assessments violates state policy and could affect school funds if schools don't comply next year.