Oregon Tech faculty strike continues into second week

Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Institute of Technology’s faculty union and its administration say they are nearing an agreement as the first strike by a faculty union at an Oregon public university continues into the second week.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the union said Monday its bargaining team is drafting a third settlement package. The two parties were set to return to negotiations Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the union said some of the most pressing fights are over union rights to bargain over issues that impact livelihoods and fair and equitable compensation practices.

Oregon Tech Vice President Ken Fincher says the administration is feeling like movement is happening toward an agreement.