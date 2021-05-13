Gov. Brown decides against closing Lakeview minimum-security prison

Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A minimum-security state prison in southern Oregon that was slated to close in 2022 will remain open.

The Herald and News reports that Gov. Kate Brown told the Lake County Prison Committee this week that the Warner Creek Correctional Facility will stay open through the rest of her term.

Brown in January said she would shutter three Oregon prisons, including Warner Creek, a decision her office said would save the state more than $44 million.

She told Lake County commissioners and stakeholders after they advocated for it to stay open that she would leave the decision to the next governor.

Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem is scheduled to be closed this summer, and Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend is to close by January 2022.

