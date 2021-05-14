Oregon officials ask businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer said Friday businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The comments by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people.
Brown said Oregonians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces, adding the state would provide more specific instructions soon.
Sidelinger said for now, it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.
“We would anticipate that an establishment or business will have to have a system in place for asking about vaccines status and verifying that. Right now, I would anticipate that would be seeing a card with the individual’s name, the vaccine site and date they got it. It could be a picture of the vaccine card or record from provider on their phone, but just a way of seeing that,” he said.
The federal guidance issued Thursday still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
Currently, people over the age of 12 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon.
16 Comments
feel bad for all the businesses now forced to deal with all the indignant maskholes.
As a small business retail owner in town this is completely impractical. Am I supposed to bring in additional staff to check vaccine cards at the door? Hmmm, that should cost about 40k a year. Am I really going to subject my staff to someone getting confrontational about it? No. If you’re going to get rid of the mask mandate, so be it but let the chips fall where they may. We’re all vaxxed at the store and I’m not inclined to spend a bunch of money to protect folks who chose not to get it. If you want to come in without a mask on, that’s fine but it’s on you and best of luck. I’m neither a big fan nor a huge critic of the folks in Salem but this is asinine.
You sound like a bad work of art…
Is that not against HIPA rules for patient privacy rights? …..oh I forgot my card, let me get back to you.
HIPPA is intended to protect patient’s electronic records. It doesn’t break any rules to show your own vaccine card to the owner of an establishment to help them through this weird time. I can already hear all the commotion over this idea. Once again, I go back to my dear daddy’s dictum..”Your freedom ends where the other guys nose begins”. In this case, if you aren’t vaccinated don’t go around acting like you are and putting others ( who might have actual medical reasons that they can’t be vaccinated) at risk. CDC has come under the gun for being too far behind and not keeping up wth science…doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t be smarter.
It’s almost certainly not a violation of HIPAA for a business to ask to see your proof of vaccination before you can come in. Lots of places require proof of vaccination of various kinds.
Next it will be account balances and social standing. Not giving that out either, sorry
Now there’s a leap !
Socialists will love this new restriction on people who will not conform to their “standards” of acceptable behavior, As “Eric in Redmond” calls for “Orange Tattoos” on people who have not been vaccinated. Next, will he and his ilk will want those without vaccines rounded up and placed in internment camps? But hey, No worries, Sleepy, Creepy China Joe Obiden will fix everything!!!! (Just ask Hunter and the ATF.)
Ihre Papiere.
How about, heck no. The first business that asks me, will be told where to go and boycotted. I have a significant number of friends after 51 years in Central Oregon. I will blacklist any business. State of Oregon is a sewer. kate Brown is a poor excuse for a human being..
not a word about those of us who have had the covid and are over it, we will have immunity for some time but I guess that does not count when you are trying to force everyone into a vaccinated condition.
Clear violation of federal HIPAA laws, Doctor patient privilege.
https://healthblog.uofmhealth.org/wellness-prevention/who-has-a-right-to-ask-if-youre-vaccinated
HIPAA is one of the most misunderstood health laws in the country, says Spector-Bagdady, who has studied medical privacy extensively.
“Very few people actually understand what it means. They think it provides comprehensive privacy protections for health information in all circumstances, which it simply does not,” she explains. “HIPAA only governs certain kinds of entities – your clinician, hospital, or others in the health care sphere. It does not apply to the average person or to a business outside health care. It doesn’t give someone personal protection against ever having to disclose their health information.”
So for example, if your friend shares on social media that she just got vaccinated against COVID-19, and you tell someone else that you had seen that post, you are not in violation of HIPAA because you’re not covered by it in the first place. Your friend might like you less, but you’re not breaking the law.
My bet is that businesses don’t want to have to screen their customers, so they’ll just require everyone to wear a mask and nothing changes.
No way they can force businesses to do this. I have a feeling over time, this will just go away.