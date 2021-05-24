Homeless people file suit against city of Portland over lost possessions

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people experiencing homelessness have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of Portland, saying its contractors have illegally tossed their personal items when razing encampments.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports when kicking people out of an encampment, workers are required under a court ruling to collect and store property that people can’t immediately carry away.

They are required to provide 30 days for individuals to collect their items. The lawsuit said the city has repeatedly failed to do so.

The individuals argued this has caused people to have to buy new tents and other items needed to survive.

City spokesperson Mark Alejos said the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.