Gov. Brown issues statement, one year after George Floyd’s death

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement Tuesday:

“One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered. The video of the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of his life shocked the world. We were confronted with the racism and violence embedded in our society, and we could not look away.

“In the last year, we said his name.

“We called for justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. For Lloyd Stevenson, Aaron Campbell, and Kendra James. And for so many others.

“We declared that Black Lives Matter. That George Floyd’s life mattered.

“Oregonians marched in the streets, raising their voices in a clarion call for change.

“Oregon’s lawmakers passed reforms for police accountability.

“A jury held Derek Chauvin accountable and found him guilty for his crimes.

“This is not enough.

“The work of dismantling racism and inequality in this country did not end with Derek Chauvin’s conviction. This is one step and one example of personal accountability. We must also turn our attention to the structural racism that underpins our institutions.

“We have lost too many more Black lives in the year since George Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd will never truly have justice. I hope his family can find some peace. And, in the years to come, we can continue to strive toward a more just and equitable future, in his name.”