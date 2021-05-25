Half of Oregon’s 36 counties now at COVID-19 Lower Risk level, including Multnomah

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Improving COVID-19 vaccination numbers have put five more counties in the Lower Risk category for business restrictions, including the most populous Multnomah, meaning half of Oregon's 36 counties are at that less restrictive category, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

Brown announced updates to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. Effective Thursday, May 27 through Thursday, June 3, there will be 15 counties in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 18 at Lower Risk that have reached a 65% adult vaccination rate and whose equity plan has been approved.

Other counties moving to Lower Risk include Baker, Curry, Grant and Tillamook. Clatsop County moved from High to Moderate Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

"The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide," Brown said. "This disease remains dangerous for those in communities with high rates of unvaccinated individuals. That's why I'm encouraging all Oregonians to roll up your sleeves, take your shot, and get a chance to change your life. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just end up a winner through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."

On May 11, Governor Brown announced that counties that vaccinate at least 65% of their residents 16 or older with at least one dose and submit documentation on how they will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts are eligible to move to the Lower Risk level. A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA's website. Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally administered vaccine doses.

Updated Guidance for Lower Risk Levels

On Monday, Brown announced that businesses, churches and venues in Lower Risk counties will soon have the option of creating vaccinated sections. Businesses will be able to take advantage of this option beginning Thursday, May 27. Additional details will be posted by Thursday to OHA's website.

Weekly County Movements

As case rates continue to decline, starting next week county risk level changes will be announced every week. The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, June 1, to take effect on Friday, June 4. Counties facing moves back up in risk level will be given a caution period to re-focus efforts to drive back down creeping case numbers.

When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 16 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.