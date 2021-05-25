Portland police declare riot as violence breaks out at event marking year since Floyd’s death

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Police declared a riot in downtown Portland Tuesday night as violence broke out during what organizers termed an anti-police protest on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

A crowd of demonstrators, many wearing all black, started to gather outside the Justice Center on Southwest Third Avenue and Main Street around 8 p.m. for a planned event to commemorate Floyd, KGW reported.

By 8:30 p.m., someone had spray-painted the Justice Center with the words "Rest in Power George Floyd" and "All Cops Are Chauvin," referring to the Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd.

By 9 p.m., the crowd had grown to roughly 100-200 people.

Shortly after 9 p.m., fireworks were set off. Police said people started to chant "Burn this building down" as some lit a dumpster fire and pushed it close to the Justice Center. The fire was quickly put out.

An unlawful assembly was declared at about 9:25 p.m., and police began using a loudspeaker to demand that the crowd refrain from engaging in criminal activity. Police in riot gear confronted the crowd.

Police said people in the crowd were throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers and metal spikes in the road.

Just before 10 p.m., police said the crowd had marched to City Hall on Southwest Fifth Avenue and Jefferson Street and broke windows. Moments later, they said a riot had been declared.

Police have ordered the crowd to disperse and said those who continue to engage in criminal activity will risk being arrested.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

A flyer for the event indicated that it was an anti-police protest.