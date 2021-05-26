Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff to honor San Jose shooting victims

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, May 30, to honor and remember the victims of Wednesday's shooting in San Jose, California.

“Since March, we have lowered our flags to honor the victims of mass shootings in Atlanta, Boulder, Indianapolis, and, now, San Jose. The violence must end," Brown said. "We do not yet have all the details of this latest tragedy, but my heart is with the eight families who lost loved ones in today's senseless attack. We must work together to stop gun violence in this country."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.