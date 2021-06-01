Bill to make displaying noose a crime of intimidation passes Oregon House, heads to governor

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon House on Tuesday passed and sent to the governor's desk Senate Bill 398 A, which makes it a Class A misdemeanor or crime of intimidation to display a noose, with a punishment of 364 days imprisonment of $6250 fine, or both.

The noose is a symbol of white supremacist violence used to intimidate Black, Indigenous and communities of color, Oregon House Democrats said in a news release. According to the NAACP, between 1882 and 1968 alone, an estimated 4,700 people were murdered at the hands of white violence during public lynchings. Over 73% of these deaths were Black people.

In the past several years, documented hate crimes have been on the rise. These incidents include the displays of nooses, which puts Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities’ wellbeing and safety at risk.

“We must truly understand the reality of our nation’s past, and the tools of intimidation used to sow fear and panic in communities of color,” said Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham), who carried the bill. “A noose is a symbol that has also been used as a threat of violence and triggers a lot of trauma to our BIPOC communities. Today, we have an opportunity to start healing these communities by supporting SB 398.”

Senate Bill 398 A establishes the crime of intimidation by display of a noose is committed if a person, with the intent to intimidate another, knowingly places a noose on public or private property without consent and the display causes the other person to be reasonably intimidated or placed in fear of bodily harm by the display.

“This is a small and important step in the process of addressing generations of oppression against BIPOC Oregonians,” said House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland). “Hate crimes—including the display of instruments of racist violence, don’t just target a single victim, but entire communities. This bill sends a clear message that there’s no place for these symbols of hate in Oregon.” The bill passed with unanimous support and now heads to the Governor’s desk.