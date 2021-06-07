Oregon lawmakers send ‘anti-doxing’ legislation to governor’s desk

Oregon-Northwest

Would allow someone to sue if their private info is deliberately released online

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3047 Monday, legislation to provide a civil remedy to a person who has experienced “doxing.” Doxing is a general term used to describe a situation in which someone deliberately shares another individual’s private information on the internet with an intent to incite harassment.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve seen a renewed effort of individuals and communities making their voices heard to call out racist systems and improve police accountability,” said Sen. James I. Manning Jr. (D-Eugene), who carried House Bill 3047. “We have also seen the astounding efforts of our local journalists on the ground – sometimes in precarious situations -- to provide thorough reporting on these events, even during a public health crisis.”

“Unfortunately, we have also seen people exercising hate and harassment against those with different views. Publishing a person’s private information online implicitly encourages hate and harassment against those individuals. It’s happened to my colleagues in the Legislature, it’s happened to teachers exercising their right as independent individuals to peacefully assemble, and it affects safety, as well as a person’s ability to earn a living,” Manning added.

“Doxing is a tool used to hurt. House Bill 3047 will ensure those who choose to cause that hurt know they can be held accountable and will give tools to victims of this bullying tool to seek financial remedy.”

The bill allows an individual to sue for damages when someone deliberately releases a person’s private information online, such as work address or personal email, with the intent to incite harassment if their information is released without consent, and sharing that information results or could result in stalking, harassment, or injury.

House Bill 3047 passed the House unanimously and passed the Oregon Senate 25-4. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.