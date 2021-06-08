Oregon lawmakers approve bill to expand affordable housing development

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Legislature approved a bill Tuesday aimed at increasing Oregon’s supply of affordable housing.

Senate Bill 8, introduced by Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, makes it easier for affordable housing to be built in cities across Oregon by removing barriers faced by developers, cities and nonprofits.

The bill expands where affordable housing can be built by allowing such developments to be sited on land zoned for commercial uses or that is owned by public or religious entities. It also increases the impact of housing investments by allowing affordable housing to be developed at greater densities on land already zoned for residential uses.

“The housing crisis isn’t just about the affordability of housing,” Courtney said. “If the only apartment you can afford is two towns over and a 70-minute car ride to your work, I don’t think we’ve solved the problem. SB 8 is about building affordable housing where people want to live.”

The bill passed the Senate on a 25-5 vote and now heads to the governor’s desk for her signature.