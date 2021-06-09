Portland curbside glass recycler fined $1M for air quality violations

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the state’s largest glass container recycler over $1 million for repeated air quality violations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said last week it had issued a $1.03 million fine to Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of glass manufacturing giant O-I Glass Inc.

The state says the fine was issued after the Portland company repeatedly failed to adhere to the emissions standards required under its permit.

O-I Glass spokesperson Jim Woods said in an email that O-I is aware of the announcement and is reviewing the scope but cannot provide comment on pending regulatory or legal matters.