Portland police union contract talks head to mediation

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Association says it is taking its contract negotiations with the city to mediation.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the move means the partially public negotiations will no longer have a public element, as the two sides negotiate the thorniest remaining unresolved issues.

The union’s announcement reads that after 11 bargaining sessions they have made progress on a successor collective bargaining agreement — but not enough progress.

Under collective bargaining laws, the city of Portland or the police union can opt to seek mediation after 150 days of contract negotiations.

In a response press release, Chief Deputy City Attorney Heidi Brown noted mediation was not the city’s preference.