Police shoot, kill man in Portland

Oregon-Northwest

ORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center.

Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details.

The man appeared to have a weapon in his hand, Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Police approached him and looked as if they were trying to get him to drop it, she said.

But he ran from them, Temple said.

An officer then shot the man from about 8 to 12 feet away, she said. Temple said it appeared the man had been having a mental health crisis.

The officer who shot him was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice, as police and prosecutors investigate.

Police said they would release the name of the man who was killed after the medical examiner confirms his identity and officers notify his family.

During the investigation, police said, a group gathered at the crime scene and began yelling, throwing items at officers, and attempting to interfere with the investigation.

One officer's baton was grabbed and she was being pulled toward the crowd. Other officers quickly intervened. Someone from the crowd pepper sprayed an officer. At least one police vehicle's tires were punctured and a window broken. Police officers citywide were called to assist with scene security.